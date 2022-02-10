Tammy Einav takes top role at adam&eveDDB – Mat Goff heads to New York

0 Shares Share

The appointment of joint CEOs always has a rather temporary look about it so Tammy Einav and Mat Goff at adam&eveDDB, the UK’s biggest creative agency by billings, have done remarkably well to keep it going since 2016, taking over from agency co-founder James Murphy who was embarking on the path that led to the foundation of new agency New Commercial Arts.

Now Einav is installed as sole CEO with Goff moving to New York to head A&E’s nascent US operation, which has achieved some success since its foundation (also in 2016) but remains a minnow in US terms with 60 staff. Clients include Jet Blue, Peloton and Miller High Life. It has also worked on Samsung.



Einav and Goff (above) said in a statement: “We have been so lucky to work together over the last decade and to have each other’s support as adam&eveDDB has grown to be the agency that it is today. We will continue to have that going forward as we sharpen our areas of focus to help us best deliver for our clients and our people across the Adam & Eve/DDB Group.”

We wait to see if 470-strong A&E will still rule the roost when the Campaign/Nielsen billings table emerges next month – although it probably will. Over the period its work has remain outstanding under CCO Richard Brim.

What may be a concern is its recent new business record. Under Murphy and CSO David Golding (now also at NCA) at one point it won 20 pitches in a row, leaving the rest of UK adland wondering why they bothered.