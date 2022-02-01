Why your donations are important to a free MAA

Many thanks to the many readers – including companies – who have supported MAA over the past two years via your donations.

We’ve been overwhelmed by the support, from one-off to regular donations, and it’s been a real boon in the seeming never-ending pandemic.

Regular monthly donations are especially appreciated. For advice companies are invited to contact MAA managing director Jane Griffiths on [email protected]

Better times, we hope, are among us but this revenue will continue to play an important part in our mission to bring readers the best news, comment and information on the global ad scene and related areas – free.

In a world where everything seems to be behind a paywall we believe we make a valuable contribution.

It’s easy to contribute anything you like (top right hand of the home page and the tab on the daily newsletter.)

Thanks again and enjoy reading.