Quorn gets playful with Drew Barrymore and a giant chicken

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 6 hours ago

Who wouldn’t want to be BFFs with Drew Barrymore? She makes even hanging out with a giant chicken — or in this case, Chiqin, as it’s an ad for Quorn — seem like a lot of fun.

Barrymore has gone all-in with the brand, and has even been appointed its “chief mom officer,” which may be taking things a step too far. She created the spot with Quorn and director Dan Opsal, best known for his work on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,

Barrymore, who hasn’t eaten a chicken in a decade, said: “This partnership is very personal for me. As a mom of two daughters, I know the importance of having affordable, easily accessible and delicious options that I feel good about serving my kids. I love this brand because the integrity of its mission truly motivates me and I’m honoured to be joining as chief mom officer.”

It’s a fabulously playful ad. Good to see Quorn wearing its purpose lightly.

MAA creative scale: 8.5

