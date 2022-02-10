Don't Miss

Pringles gets stuck in to the Super Bowl

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Media, News 18 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

When you get to the bottom of a pack of Pringles you tip it up, don’t you, and the last one falls out.

Not so according to the Kellogg’s brand in this year’s Super Bowl effort from Grey New York, you stick your mitt in and get stuck.

On such conceits are great marketing ideas predicated.

Actually, not sure we’d go that far but it’s an amusing spot (brave to have a corpse in there) and mercifully free of the celebs adorning loads of other big budget Super Bowl ads.

Confident by Pringles which seems to have had a good lockdown (the ideal product really) with sales up 12% to around $1bn.

MAA creative scale: 8.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.