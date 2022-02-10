Pringles gets stuck in to the Super Bowl

When you get to the bottom of a pack of Pringles you tip it up, don’t you, and the last one falls out.

Not so according to the Kellogg’s brand in this year’s Super Bowl effort from Grey New York, you stick your mitt in and get stuck.

On such conceits are great marketing ideas predicated.

Actually, not sure we’d go that far but it’s an amusing spot (brave to have a corpse in there) and mercifully free of the celebs adorning loads of other big budget Super Bowl ads.

Confident by Pringles which seems to have had a good lockdown (the ideal product really) with sales up 12% to around $1bn.

MAA creative scale: 8.