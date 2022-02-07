Don't Miss

P&G unveils Chloe Kim Olympics ad – phew, thanks goodness that’s over

Those skateboarders really are everywhere: this time its Chloe Kim for Procter & Gamble, praising her dad (P&G has been hymning ‘moms’ for years now.)

P&G is an Olympics sponsor and, like its peers, is studiously eschewing any reference to Beijing in its Winter Olympics ad.

Actually it’s not saying very much at all in this spot from Wieden+Kennedy.

In the circumstances, of course, that might be viewed as job done.

MAA creative scale: 4.

The next summer Olympics are in Paris in 2024. What could possibly go wrong?

