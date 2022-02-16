Don't Miss

O2’s Bubl roams temptingly free in new VCCP campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

The advertising is pretty basic, but it builds effectively on a long-term brand asset, and the true marketing device here is O2’s “Roam freely” offer, which dispenses with post-Brexit roaming charges across the EU. That’s a very good reason to choose O2.

David Masterman, creative director at VCCP London, said: “How much are we all looking forward to travelling again? Holidays are back and everyone’s favourite little blue robot, Bubl, has been on a joyous European tour. Our ‘Roam Freely’ campaign showcases that O2 is the only major network that won’t fleece you with roaming charges.”

VCCP’s ad is playful and to the point.

MAA creative scale: 6.5

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.