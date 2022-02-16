O2’s Bubl roams temptingly free in new VCCP campaign

0 Shares Share

The advertising is pretty basic, but it builds effectively on a long-term brand asset, and the true marketing device here is O2’s “Roam freely” offer, which dispenses with post-Brexit roaming charges across the EU. That’s a very good reason to choose O2.

David Masterman, creative director at VCCP London, said: “How much are we all looking forward to travelling again? Holidays are back and everyone’s favourite little blue robot, Bubl, has been on a joyous European tour. Our ‘Roam Freely’ campaign showcases that O2 is the only major network that won’t fleece you with roaming charges.”

VCCP’s ad is playful and to the point.

MAA creative scale: 6.5