Now NHS and M&C Saatchi go to war on heart attacks

The poor old UK has undergone a veritable barrage of ads from NHS England through Covid, necessary no doubt but hardly likely to create a feelgood factor.

The NHS, possibly fortified by all that money it’s supposed to be getting from a big National Insurance rise on the way (if it goes through) is showing it has life beyond Covid (not the happiest phrase perhaps) by targeting heart attacks.

This time with a tough spot from M&C Saatchi showing some of the symptoms.

What was it Maurice Saatchi used to say – brutal simplicity of thought? Lord Saatchi, who’s no longer at M&C, would have liked this one.

MAA creative scale: 7.5