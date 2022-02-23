Don't Miss

Now it’s AB InBev’s turn as Cannes Lions Creative Marketer

Posted by: Stephen Foster

Visitors to the Cannes Lions from June 20-24 – in person this year, we hope – won’t be short of a beer, if they can wean themselves off the rosé of course.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has won the Cannes Lions 2022 Creative Marketer of the Year, following in the footsteps of Microsoft, Apple, Google and Burger King.

The brewing behemoth won 40 Lions at last year’s virtual festival including two Grand Prix. These, however, were both in what we might call ‘purpose’ categories, not the result of the outstanding creative Cannes used to be known for.

AB InBev CMO Pedro Earp says: “We’ve been on a journey over the last five years to embed creativity into the core of our business and this award is a humbling recognition of our progress so far, as well as a testament to the people and teams who made it happen.”

There does seem to be an element of Buggin’s Turn about this gong: has anyone won it twice?

AB InBev does pack massive marketing clout, the only logical reason why Budweiser is probably the world’s biggest beer brand.

Here’s this year’s Super Bowl effort from VaynerMedia.

