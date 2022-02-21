Next 15 in talks to buy Engine UK

0 Shares Share

Next 15 Communications Group, which describes itself as a “tech and data-driven growth consultancy,” has confirmed that it is in discussions about acquiring Engine UK from its owner US-based Lake Capital.

Engine has been in the shop window for about a year now, with a reported valuation of about £100m although this may be for the whole group which also operates in the US and APAC.

Engine UK, which includes the former WCRS, works with Warburtons (above), the Royal Navy, Red Bull, MoneySupermarket, AstraZeneca and telecom Sky across three activities: creative, communications and “transformation.”

Next Fifteen, based originally on the Text 100 PR agency (now Archetype), is AIM-listed with operations in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Other agencies include Elvis, fashion specialist ODD, Velocity and Mighty Social. Next 15 is valued at £1.1bn, CEO is Tim Dyson.