MSQ’s Walk-In Media expands into US with New York office

MSQ media agency Walk-In Media is expanding into the US. The agency, headed by former Walker Media boss Simon Davis, is opening a New York office. Walker will become Walk-In’s global CEO. Walker Media is now Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry.

Eric van den Heuvel, formerly MD of the media division of MSQ’s The Gate New York media division, will lead the US branch of the agency.

Walk-In’s Davis (left) says: “We’re absolutely certain that the same (Walk-In) model will work really well in the States. In addition to that, it gives us a platform to go after multi-region, potentially global, business.”

MSQ global CEO Peter Reid says: “By bringing Walk-In Media to North America, we’re able to remove more of the barriers that increasingly stifle clients from getting the most out of their agencies.”

Walk-In Media UK now has £50m in billings and 75 staff. Clients include Emirates, Vodafone and Equifax.