Don't Miss

Mother London wins Trainline and shows us travel doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 5 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Train travel can be a nightmare, but Trainline claims to have found the solution and after a competitive pitch, has enlisted Mother London to spread the word.

The agency’s first campaign for the brand uses comedy to emphasise how easy it is to buy digital Railcards from Trainline, which is great news unless you love things that are complicated and expensive — like Tim in this ad.

Natalie Marques, head of brand for Trainline, said: “We wanted rail travellers to know that a quick and easy way to save significant money on their journey is with a digital Railcard from Trainline. Thanks to us finding greater value tickets for customers and offering a Railcard all-in-one app, there’s also no more fumbling around for paper tickets as the conductor approaches.”

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.