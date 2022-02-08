Mother London wins Trainline and shows us travel doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive

0 Shares Share

Train travel can be a nightmare, but Trainline claims to have found the solution and after a competitive pitch, has enlisted Mother London to spread the word.

The agency’s first campaign for the brand uses comedy to emphasise how easy it is to buy digital Railcards from Trainline, which is great news unless you love things that are complicated and expensive — like Tim in this ad.

Natalie Marques, head of brand for Trainline, said: “We wanted rail travellers to know that a quick and easy way to save significant money on their journey is with a digital Railcard from Trainline. Thanks to us finding greater value tickets for customers and offering a Railcard all-in-one app, there’s also no more fumbling around for paper tickets as the conductor approaches.”

MAA creative scale: 7