Mother appoints Droga5 New York co-CCO Felix Richter as London CCO and a global creative partner

Mother London has wasted no time in replacing its recently departed chief creative officers, Ana and Hermeti Balarin, who are now at Wieden + Kennedy Portland. Felix Richter, the co-CCO of Droga5 New York, where he has worked for the last 11 years, is taking up the top creative post at Mother in London as well as becoming a global creative partner.

The American, who has German heritage and is still in his mid-30s, studied at the Miami Ad School in Europe. He will move to the UK and join longstanding partners, Katie Mackay-Sinclair and Chris Gallery, to lead Mother London.

Richter won a Cannes Lion Cyber Grand Prix for Under Armour’s “I Will What I Want” campaign featuring Gisele Bündchen, and a Film Craft Grand Prix for “Rule Yourself – Michael Phelps”. In 2017, he was named Adage’s creative director of the year.

Chris Gallery and Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partners at Mother London said: “This wasn’t just about finding the best creative leader in the world; it was also about finding our partner. Felix brings a passion for our work, our culture and our values – but vitally, also the ambition and outside experience to challenge us about what Mother can be. The place we love just got a whole lot more exciting.”

Robert Saville, founder of Mother, said: “In addition to being an exceptional creative leader Felix is a truly special human being. We couldn’t be more excited about him joining Katie and Chris and the whole Mother family. He will challenge us to reach even higher creative standards but I also know he will bring his humility and integrity to bear on everything we do.”