Mercedes brews a heady cocktail of vampires, immortal love and 4X4s

Has somebody been depositing what we used to call Columbian marching powder in car marketing departments? We had Arnie Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek as Zeus and Hera in BMW’s somewhat atypical Super Bowl spot from Goodby Silverstein and now Mercedes has topped the lot with ‘Immortal Love’ by Antoni Garage for its venerable G-Class, a 4X4 that looks like it was designed for Operation Barbarossa.

Is it a new spin on Romeo and Juliet in a vampire movie? Or Les Liaisons Dangereuses?

Or, maybe, eight minutes of interminable (if nicely shot) twaddle? The car, by the way, is immortal too.

MAA creative scale: Phew, twixt 2 and 6.

