MAA Ad of the Week: South Western Railways from St Luke’s

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 9 hours ago

Ads these days tend to fall into two categories: the big filmic efforts from (mostly) tech giants and more modest, barely noticeable ones from most of the others who’ve spent all their money on digital.

St Luke’s is a London agency that goes the extra mile for all its clients. It hasn’t been a good week for them, losing Tanqueray to Anomaly, but its debut for South Western Railways – ‘Spread Your Wings’ – is a pleasing effort, with lots of terrible puns and nifty animation from Smith & Foulkes.

No idea if coming up to London from the west country is really such a pleasurable experience. But it’s an ad….

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

