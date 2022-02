MAA Ad of the Week: IKEA from Thjnk

Advertising isn’t that difficult is it? You pose a problem and solve it with the product.

Which is exactly what German agency Thjnk has done for IKEA with this compelling, but somehow good-humoured slice of angsty modern life, compounded by the joys of a European winter.

IKEA to the rescue, complete with price shots, but determinedly not overdoing it.

Why can’t UK advertisers and agencies do this?