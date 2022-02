MAA Ad of the Week: Arnie and Salma for BMW

0 Shares Share

Could easily have been Drew Barrymore for Quorn, but we had that separately today.

Rather alarming how this much sought-after gong is going to celebs these days but most big budget, ambitious ads seem to deploy them, certainly around Super Bowl time.

But back in the day the great CDP employed the likes of Leonard Rossiter, Joan Collins, George Cole and Alan Whicker (yes, he was one too.)

Goodby Silverstein does a good job for the ‘ultimate electric driving machine.’