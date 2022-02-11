MAA Ad of the Week: Amazon’s Alexa by Lucky Generals

0 Shares Share

This year’s Super Bowl has offered an interesting selection so far, with new advertisers aplenty – some of whose products are a touch mystifying to those of us who still inhabit planet earth.

But even the most earthbound now know Alexa (even if she gets cut off regularly in my kitchen thanks to flaky broadband.)

UK agency Lucky Generals (now part of the TBWA empire) has been on Amazon’s case for a few years now but this Super Bowl effort, with Scarlett Johansson and current hubby Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost, is, perhaps, its best effort so far.

And, for once, an agency has managed to extract performances out of celebs.

We’ll see what else emerges on Super Bowl Sunday but this sets the bar pretty high.