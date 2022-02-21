Lloyds Bank is by our side again – its horses are anyway

Those adam&eveDDB Lloyds Bank black horses are back, this time sharing “a moment of intimacy between one horse and a young woman.” Steady on.

Lloyds Richard Warren says: “Our new ‘Drumbeat’ advert brings our iconic black horse into the heart of daily life, demonstrating our timeless commitment to families, businesses, and communities across Britain.”

A&E group ECD Ben Tollett says: “The ‘Drumbeat’ campaign is a fresh demonstration of how Lloyds Bank continues to support its customers, wherever they may be, and remains by their side, whatever life throws at them.”

Financial life in the UK, of course, is going to be throwing quite a lot at us over the next few months. Lloyds could help by increasing its interest rate for savers.

Drumbeat is, indeed, pretty dramatic with (as ever with A&E) clever choice of music, in this case Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, who seems made to measure for adverts.

There’s a credibility gap a mile wide with this sort of stuff, especially from banks who protect their position and make their money from the small print – not nice warm feelings.

Lloyds is the biggest UK lender and Richard Warren and co. doubtless have mountains of evidence that this campaign helps keep them on top.

But you might still feel we’re being taken for a ride.

MAA creative scale; 6.