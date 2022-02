0 Shares Share

Rocket Homes and Mortgage has once again topped USA Today’s Ad Meter of Super Bowl ads, testifying (presumably) to the enduring attraction of Anna Kendrick and her friend Barbie.

Barbie is in danger of losing her dream house through the activities of post-pandemic gazumpers. From Chicago agency Highdive.

The people’s choice, if such it be, doesn’t always agree with the pundits of course.

But Ms Kendrick, as ever, is worth her fee.