Ikea and Mother visit Hammersmith landmarks for the store’s first high street opening

To drum up custom for its first central London store (well, zone 2), Mother London has introduced some Ikea products into photos of Hammersmith’s best known landmarks — the bridge and the Apollo.

Business was apparently brisk on opening day although as always with Ikea, reactions were mixed. Hammersmith Today spoke to local shopper Patrick who struck fear into shopper’s hearts when he said: “Basically it takes the stress induced by a visit to the large format store and intensifies it by cramming everyone into a smaller space. I haven’t been to Ikea since Wilko opened in Hammersmith and the latter remains better value.”

