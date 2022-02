0 Shares Share

Guess this Super Bowl ad for Helmann’s was made before the furore broke about Unilever’s ‘purpose’ ads, prompted in part by big investor Terry Smith.

An attempt, it seems, to combine humour with purpose – on the theme of ‘Make Taste Not Waste.’

Seems to be from a WPP team headed by Wunderman Thompson. Who said a camel was a horse designed by a committee?