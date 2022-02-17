Havas Milan lands Alfa Romeo creative as it takes on premium electric car market

0 Shares Share

Stellantis owns lots of car brands (some nobody else seems to want) including Groupe PSA’s Peugeot, Citroen and DS Automobiles, Opel and Vauxhall with FCA’s Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Abarth, Lancia, and Maserati.

One of the jewels in the crown (although it might be in the garage) is Alfa Romeo and Alfa has appointed Havas Milan as creative agency as it tries to transition from a sports car-based marque to a shiny new future based on electrification. First up is the the Tonale (below), the brand’s first hybrid model. The campaign breaks in June.

Alfa’s Francesco Calcara says: “The collaboration with Havas Milan for the development of the upcoming advertising campaigns represents an important element for Alfa Romeo in the process of establishing itself as a global premium brand.”

Havas Creative Group Italy CEO Manfredi Calabrò says: “We are excited to start this journey together, in a moment of extraordinary importance for Alfa Romeo, such as the launch of the new Tonale: a model that marks a real metamorphosis of the brand. While remaining faithful to its DNA of noble Italian sportiness since 1910, with Tonale, Alfa Romeo radically evolves and projects itself into the new era of connectivity and electrification.”

No pressure there then.

All car companies want to be Tesla these days, which doesn’t have to bother itself with pesky petrol and diesel engines. But it’s an interesting shop window for Havas.