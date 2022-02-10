Harbour adds fintech Soldo to growing list of gains

0 Shares Share

Independent communications consultancy Harbour Collective has been appointed as strategic and creative partner for London-based fintech Soldo.

Soldo, launched in 2015, is a spend management tool that combines a web platform, mobile app and pre-paid cards to help businesses control and automate spending. Soldo currently has 26,000 customers, ranging from SMEs to large multinationals across 30 countries. Clients including Mercedes Benz, GetYourGuide and Gymshark. It closed a $180 million funding round in July 2021.

Harbour strategy partner Kevin Chesters says: “Soldo is an amazing business and we’re excited that they’ve chosen us for the next step of their journey. It’s hard to believe that some companies are still using spreadsheets and emails to manage their spending when something as simple and brilliant as this product exists. It’s time the world got to hear about it.”

Soldo CMO Ben Rees says: “Finding the right partners is the key to progress for any business. Harbour has the right people and processes to suit the kind of business we are. They’re the right combination of agile, modern and flexible but with all the right experience to match.”

Harbour’s recent gains include include Tilney Smith & Williamson, Upstix, Bestinvest and BT. It has also expanded its relationship with McCarthy Stone, The Athletic and Suicide & Co.