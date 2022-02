0 Shares Share

You obviously can’t plan these things but any ad that appears just now – as the world inches as close to nuclear war as it has in decades – can seem, well, discordant.

Discord of one sort or another can always be expected from the ever-reliable Gucci – not just a fashion brand but an ongoing soap opera – and ‘Love Parade’ doesn’t disappoint.

From Merk & Marcus, featuring (among others) Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus and Jared Leto.

Is this what oligarchs do in their spare time?

