Crypto ad tide gathers force – Larry David for FTX

Seemingly from nowhere ads for cryptocurrencies have emerged as a major ad segment and here’s another from FTX, a Bahama-based crypto-exchange with a US offshoot, from DentsuMB.

This has veteran comedy writer Larry David (Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm) taking a turn through history (another big current ad trend) to try to explain the bewildering present. Good job the ancients are out of copyright.

Yet another trend is signing up celebrity oldies to be baffled/amazed by technology – as in Arnold Schwarzenegger for BMW electric cars. Nice work if you can get it.

The future or the biggest con in history?

OK from DentsuMD, although shouty ads tend to have a short shelf life.

MAA creative scale: 6.