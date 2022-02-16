Carter Murray in surprise exit from Interpublic’s FCB

0 Shares Share

Here’s one we didn’t expect: FCB global CEO Carter Murray (below) is leaving in March to be replaced by a duo of North America CEO Tyler Turnbull and global CEO Susan Credle who also becomes global chair.

FCB is the second-largest creative network in Interpublic after McCann Worldgroup. Under Murray the agency, once the unhappily welded Draft/FCB, recharged the network, won a number of global accounts and network of the year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for work including its Chicago-based Boards of Change campaign.

IPG says Murray is departing to “to pursue his next challenge outside of IPG” although, doubtless, more will emerge. Usually these moves happen because someone has fallen out with someone. IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky has been in post for less than a year.

Credle says the challenge now for FCB is: “How can we activate business in the moment while still building a brand long-term? That’s our sweet spot,” she says.

Sounds like performance marketing in the ascendancy once again.

The amiable and capable Murray would be quite a capture for one of the new-style networks if he decides to stay in advertising.