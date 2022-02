0 Shares Share

Cadbury Perk is a big brand in India it seems and it’s taking on a big issue – ‘cancel culture’ – in a new campaign from Ogilvy.

Essentially by issuing joke disclaimers all over the internet – for, for example, a cooking video that’s cruel to carrots.

So we can all “lighten up.”

Is this “purpose” (in a good cause) or just bonkers?

There’s a funny cancel culture ad out there somewhere, if anyone’s brave enough to do it.