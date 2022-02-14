BMW opts for fun with celestial duo of Arnie and Salma

BMW has now become the ultimate electric driving machine it seems, in this somewhat unlikely epic ‘Zeus and Hera’ from Goodby Silverstein.

For the Super Bowl obviously – how else would you splash out on Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek as Greek god Zeus and goddess wife Hera.

Arnie, sorry Zeus, is marooned in retirement in Palm Springs but Salma/Hera livens up the old boy with a handsome-looking new BMW electric.

Why unlikely? Well you don’t associate BMW with fun much these days although Goodby Silverstein has never been one to essay the obvious.

And smart to bring back one of the great car tag lines.

Expect to see squadrons of these on the school run any time soon.

MAA creative scale: 8.