Don't Miss

BMW opts for fun with celestial duo of Arnie and Salma

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 23 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

BMW has now become the ultimate electric driving machine it seems, in this somewhat unlikely epic ‘Zeus and Hera’ from Goodby Silverstein.

For the Super Bowl obviously – how else would you splash out on Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek as Greek god Zeus and goddess wife Hera.

Arnie, sorry Zeus, is marooned in retirement in Palm Springs but Salma/Hera livens up the old boy with a handsome-looking new BMW electric.

Why unlikely? Well you don’t associate BMW with fun much these days although Goodby Silverstein has never been one to essay the obvious.

And smart to bring back one of the great car tag lines.

Expect to see squadrons of these on the school run any time soon.

MAA creative scale: 8.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.