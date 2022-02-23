Don't Miss

Axa and Publicis Sport eavesdrop on Liverpool FC players

Publicis Sport’s new campaign for insurance giant Axa tunes in to Liverpool players’ motivational chat and translates it into a “touch of confidence” button to boost morale for everyone.

Super fan Simon is equipped with a sound boom and sent to record players at Liverpool FC’s Axa Training Centre. Their inspirational phrases were programmed into a blue button, and 150 fans given the chance to win their own “touch of confidence” device.

There’s a touch of Ted Lasso about this ad, which was apparently inspired by the eavesdropping made possible during games played in empty stadiums during lockdown (minus the swearing at opponents, presumably).

MAA creative scale: 6

