Apple goes further with a film-style ad that’s actually a film

Thought you’d like to see an ad after all this stuff about the metaverse and ad holding company finances – ahah, here’s one from Apple who can normally be relied on.

It’s ‘Life is but a dream’ from director Park Chan-Woo, showing what you can create with iPhone 13 Pro. But actually it’s a film about a kind of ghostly turf war.

“In death we party on and on.” Well that’s a relief. They could have taken more trouble with the sub-titles though: “draught” doesn’t mean “drought.”

Only at Apple…

MAA creative scale: 8.