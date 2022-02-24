Don't Miss

Apple goes further with a film-style ad that’s actually a film

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Media, News 16 hours ago 0

Thought you’d like to see an ad after all this stuff about the metaverse and ad holding company finances – ahah, here’s one from Apple who can normally be relied on.

It’s ‘Life is but a dream’ from director Park Chan-Woo, showing what you can create with iPhone 13 Pro. But actually it’s a film about a kind of ghostly turf war.

“In death we party on and on.” Well that’s a relief. They could have taken more trouble with the sub-titles though: “draught” doesn’t mean “drought.”

Only at Apple…

MAA creative scale: 8.

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

