AMV BBDO promotes new MD and new COO from within

After a couple of years of upheaval, AMV BBDO continues to rebuild its top team with the promotion of Carmen Vasile to managing director. In her new role, Vasile will continue to lead the Essity and Mars Petcare accounts globally, as she did in her previous job as global lead on those businesses.

As leader of the most creatively awarded account (Essity), and one of the agency’s biggest pieces of business (Mars Petcare), Vasile was clearly due some recognition for her talents. She moved to AMV in 2007 from Romania’s Graffiti BBDO, and her most recent predecessor in the MD role was Justin Pahl, who left in 2019 to become CEO of VMLY&R.

At the same time Michael Pring is made chief operating officer, and he will also hold on to his account duties which focus on Guinness and PepsiCo Beverages. He was previously deputy chairman and chief marketing officer, and also stood in as interim CEO for six months after Sarah Douglas left and before Sam Hawkey took on the role in November last year.

Hawkey said: “Carmen’s passion for innovation and creativity has helped the agency deliver incredible creative output and business impact for clients. She has serious pedigree and is indispensable for the future of the agency”.

Vasile said: “At AMV, we are building some of the most loved and biggest brands in the world, encouraging our partner clients to embrace new frontiers and helping them win the market. I’m thrilled to be given the task to nurture AMV’s culture of progressiveness, kindness and collaboration that can only lead to more creativity and growth”.

The creative department also had an overhaul last month, when CCO Alex Grieve quit to join BBH. He was quickly succeeded by Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley, both of whom – like Vasile – are strongly associated with the Essity account.