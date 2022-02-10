Don't Miss

Ad tech Criteo takes net neutrality plea to the Super Bowl

Paris-based Criteo must be the first ad tech firm to splash out the dollars on a Super Bowl ad. The company, which describes itself as the “commerce media platform for the open internet,” is running a lively, if somewhat mystifying, spot in New York, San Francisco and Chicago.

Criteo says it’s trying to spark a debate among businesses as well as consumers about the aforementioned open internet – so-called net neutrality. Not entirely sure what a closed internet is but it seems to be something to do with wicked ISPs exploiting their data to exploit you (and, presumably, make Criteo’s business more troublesome.)

MAA creative scale: somewhere between 4 and 7.

