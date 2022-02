0 Shares Share

Can the Paralympics (starting March) bring some much-needed feelgood factor to the cursed Beijing Winter Olympics?

The long-running partnership between the Paralympics and Channel 4 has paid off mightily for both sides. This new “trailer” from 4Creative featuring alpine skier Millie Knight is a more modest effort than some of 4Creative’s summer Games efforts but it dramatises hurtling down a mountain with 5% vision (gulp) well enough.

MAA creative scale: 8.