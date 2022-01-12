You & Mr Jones rebrands as The Brandtech Group

0 Shares Share

David Jones’ You & Mr Jones is rebranding to The Brandtech Group, signalling its growth from a start-up six years ago to a group with about $500m in revenue and more than 5,000 employees.

Jones, a former CEO of Havas, says: “When I created the group six years ago there were two of us, and You & Mr Jones seemed like a great name for a tiny start-up.

“We’re now the world’s number one enterprise-level marketing technology group, and the largest global digital partner for some of the world’s biggest brands, we’re over half a billion dollars in revenue, have more than 5,000 employees, 18 senior partners, and brand-tech has gone from being an idea to being a huge category. So I felt it was time to reflect that by changing the name of the company.”

Along the way Jones has done a number of deals including buying in-housing specialist Oliver and creative shop Gravity Road. It has also formed You & Mr Jones Media (now presumably The Brandtech Group Media) with former Mindshare CEO Nick Emery.

Jones says he is still mulling options about the financial future of the company, including a possible IPO.