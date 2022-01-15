Walkers crisps are back on the shelves – and back on TV

0 Shares Share

Find someone who looks at you the way these people look at their Walkers crisps. Set to the song ‘It must be love,’ this ad by VCCP London is shot looking out from the bottom of the bag, so you get to see the longing looks on people’s faces as they dive into their snacks.

The campaign is here to jog our memories of Walkers after some supply issues — blamed on an IT system upgrade — meant that there weren’t many packs on the shelves over Christmas.

Ross Neil, deputy ECD at VCCP London, said: “From the opening of that iconic foil bag to the very last crumbs at the bottom of the bag and all the weird and wonderful ways we enjoy them in between, we’re reminding the nation that we’re still Britain’s most loved crisp.”

Extra marks for Walker’s refreshingly realistic new “brand purpose” which is no more or less than to bring “levity and positivity to the nation.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5