Walkers crisps are back on the shelves – and back on TV

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 19 hours ago

Find someone who looks at you the way these people look at their Walkers crisps. Set to the song ‘It must be love,’ this ad by VCCP London is shot looking out from the bottom of the bag, so you get to see the longing looks on people’s faces as they dive into their snacks.

The campaign is here to jog our memories of Walkers after some supply issues — blamed on an IT system upgrade — meant that there weren’t many packs on the shelves over Christmas.

Ross Neil, deputy ECD at VCCP London, said: “From the opening of that iconic foil bag to the very last crumbs at the bottom of the bag and all the weird and wonderful ways we enjoy them in between, we’re reminding the nation that we’re still Britain’s most loved crisp.”

Extra marks for Walker’s refreshingly realistic new “brand purpose” which is no more or less than to bring “levity and positivity to the nation.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

