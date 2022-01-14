VCCP makes creative changes with new global role for Bailes

0 Shares Share

Darren Bailes, the ECD of VCCP, has been promoted to chief creative office and given a global remit at the agency, which has eight offices across Europe, the US and Asia. He moved to VCCP from Mother London 14 years ago and previously worked at BMP DDB.

The move makes room for creative promotions in London, where Jonathan Parker and Chris Birch become ECDs making room for two new creative directors, Caroline Rawlings and Kimberley Gill. Gill returns to VCCP from BBH, where she has been since 2007, working most recently on Volkswagen, Barclays, and Refuge.

Parker and Birch were promoted to creative directors following the Cadbury’s pitch win in 2017.

Bailes said: “Our creative department couldn’t be in more capable, talented, funny and charming hands. It’s a pleasure to hand over the reins to Jonny who’s been here from boy to man, and to Chris who joined in 2013 and helped to supercharge both of their trajectories.They will continue to run the Cadbury account globally as well as lead the 60-strong creative department in London.”

Adrian Coleman, group CEO of VCCP, said: “These promotions and hires signal a new and exciting era for VCCP Group as we supercharge and unite our creative offering both globally and locally. We’re incredibly proud to have experienced another year of exponential growth due to our unique offering and relentless focus on our clients businesses.”