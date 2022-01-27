Uncommon gears up for Winter Olympics – now where are they again?

International sport has got itself into a right old muddle as the various governing authorities chase money to the exclusion of all else.

The forthcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing is a classic case it point: China could hardly be more unpopular as far as the rest of the world is concerned – and there isn’t isn’t any natural snow there anyway. Which the International Olympics Committee (never known for its fine judgement) might have considered. Ah, but there’s money…

It’s even got the stage where some people think Russia won’t invade Ukraine until the Games are over, for fear of offending the Chinese. Which is pretty surreal (worse if you’re Ukrainian obviously.).

Anyway Uncommon Creative Studio is on the case with this rather bland offering (most unlike them), ‘We’re in it together,’ steering carefully around any mention of China.

And then we have the FIFA World Cup in November to look forward to, in Qatar of all places. Does anyone care? The winner’s probably been chosen already.

The IOC effort? Nice enough film but just serves to highlight the absurdity of it all.

MAA creative scale: 4.