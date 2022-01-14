The7Stars caps sparkling start to 2022 with AG Barr

0 Shares Share

Media independents may be an increasingly rare species these days – the UK’s Goodstuff joined Stagwell a week or so ago – but London-based the7stars is happily ploughing its own furrow.

It’s now added UK soft drinks company AG Barr – maker of the legendary Irn Bru – to the Kao group of brands including John Frieda and Molton Brown won earlier in the year and a coveted place on the Crown Commercial Services (UK government) roster for Public Sector Media Planning and Buying.

AG Barr, which also includes drinks brand Rubicon, and the Barr Flavours range, was awarded following a competitive pitch led by Ebiquity.

Chief brand officer Adrian Troy says: “We immediately hit it off with the7stars and felt aligned with their agile independent spirit, their passion and knowledge of our business, and their well-defined approach for taking our brands forward.”

The7stars managing partner Liam Mullins says: “AG Barr is an exciting UK business with an impressive track record of serving up great tasting products that people love. We are delighted to be on board to help with their ambitious growth plans and look forward to delivering stand out campaigns for their unique and distinctive portfolio of brands, all of which deserve a bigger customer base.”