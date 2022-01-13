The Mill swallows MPC as Technicolor expands globally

0 Shares Share

Technicolor Creative Services is incorporating venerable production company MPC Advertising into its other big brand The Mill to create what it claims is the biggest suite of VFX, production and experiential marketing studios servicing the ad industry globally.

The new Mill Group, which will include studios opening in 2022 in Seoul, Shanghai and Mexico City, will be led by newly appointed president Josh Mandel.

The Mill has also made a number of senior hires, mostly from high profile ad agencies including R/GA: Alex Wills as chief experience officer, Alex Schneider as chief brand officer, Anna Fogg as global strategy director and Aleissia Laidacker as global director of creative technology (l-r below.)

CEO Mandel says: “The expansion of our business offering comes in response to the new challenges faced by brands looking to reach and engage audiences in new and emerging spaces online and virtually. These spaces are creating new opportunities to shape a consumer experience that demands the latest in visual effects and tech enhanced storytelling.”

Chief experience officer Wills says: “Our goal is to ideate and produce innovative content and experiences that draw on our 30-year legacy of visual storytelling and unique understanding of modern audiences. Emerging technology allows brands, products, and entertainment properties to move ever closer to their audience in new ways.”