Don't Miss

Spoiler alert? Netflix and Publicis Italy use magic to predict storylines for The Witcher

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 6 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Netflix series The Witcher is set in a medieval-inspired fantasy land, but Publicis Italy went to the real life witches of Romania to get answers to fans’ questions about storylines ahead of the season 2 launch.

Molten lead, tarot cards, and a crystal ball are employed in response to questions asked by fans via social networks. There are no scripts or leaks, just “real” local magic.

The only way to find out how accurate the answers are is of course to watch the show. It’s a clever idea and plays neatly into the millennial audience’s love of all things mystical.

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.