Spoiler alert? Netflix and Publicis Italy use magic to predict storylines for The Witcher

Netflix series The Witcher is set in a medieval-inspired fantasy land, but Publicis Italy went to the real life witches of Romania to get answers to fans’ questions about storylines ahead of the season 2 launch.

Molten lead, tarot cards, and a crystal ball are employed in response to questions asked by fans via social networks. There are no scripts or leaks, just “real” local magic.

The only way to find out how accurate the answers are is of course to watch the show. It’s a clever idea and plays neatly into the millennial audience’s love of all things mystical.

MAA creative scale: 7