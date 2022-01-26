Specsavers’ $10m Canada launch flaunts a brand new image

0 Shares Share

Specsavers has become something of an institution in the UK, with “Should have gone to Specsavers” entering the lexicon.

In Canada, where the brand has a clean slate, its UK-based in-house agency has gone for an alternative but still humorous approach. The campaign introduces “That’s Specsavers Love,” in which the language of love is very quickly followed by the language of optometry.

Catherine Walsh, director of marketing for Specsavers Canada, said: “Beyond the standout marketing that sees slogans become embedded in culture, this campaign reflects our promise of inclusive eyecare, stylish value-driven eyewear and our purpose to change lives through better sight – all with a human touch, and prioritizing communities around each individual Specsavers location. That’s Specsavers Love.”

Specsavers is spending $10m this year on the campaign, which includes out-of-home, print, digital, social media, public relations and a partnership with an ice hockey team, the Vancouver Canucks.

MAA creative scale: 7