Don't Miss

Specsavers’ $10m Canada launch flaunts a brand new image

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 16 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Specsavers has become something of an institution in the UK, with “Should have gone to Specsavers” entering the lexicon.

In Canada, where the brand has a clean slate, its UK-based in-house agency has gone for an alternative but still humorous approach. The campaign introduces “That’s Specsavers Love,” in which the language of love is very quickly followed by the language of optometry.

Catherine Walsh, director of marketing for Specsavers Canada, said: “Beyond the standout marketing that sees slogans become embedded in culture, this campaign reflects our promise of inclusive eyecare, stylish value-driven eyewear and our purpose to change lives through better sight – all with a human touch, and prioritizing communities around each individual Specsavers location. That’s Specsavers Love.”

Specsavers is spending $10m this year on the campaign, which includes out-of-home, print, digital, social media, public relations and a partnership with an ice hockey team, the Vancouver Canucks.

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.