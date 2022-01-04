Sky Bet eases into 2022 – with Roy Keane?

0 Shares Share

London agency Who Wot Why is a relatively newbie that appears to have established itself in a relatively short time. Football punditry has become a booming industry as former star players (and some not so stars) find a profitable niche on the televised soccer gravy train.

The innocuous-sounding, recent renamed Flutter (it also owns Betfair, Paddy Power and PokerStars and is now a force in the US) is also the owner of Sky Bet, which provides a useful additional source of income for Sky’s pundits, including the famously choleric Roy Keane.

Here’s Keane playing himself on the way to a match (he probably gets taken there by limo in real life) with some other Sky faces. Keane faces a number of obstacles on his way to a match (brave obstacles.)

Presents betting as a harmless bit of fun (which it isn’t always, of course.)

Sky Bet’s head of brand Ross Sewley says: “No face paint or football flags in sight. We wanted to demonstrate the scale of the UK’s No.1 betting app by showing off the beautiful game as realistically and authentically as possible”.

Who Wot Why is accomplished at this end of the market.

MAA creative scale: 7.