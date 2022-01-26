Don't Miss

Siemens appoints Saatchi & Saatchi to global creative task

Posted by: Emma Hall

Munich-based Siemens has appointed Saatchi & Saatchi to create its first international creative work since an Ogilvy campaign in 2016, after a pitch that was handled by The Observatory. More recently, the “Transform the Everyday” was created in-house to promote the company’s range of services.

Saatchi & Saatchi’s German and London agencies worked together on the pitch. Siemens claims to be the largest industrial manufacturing company in Europe and runs several major business units including healthcare, energy and industrial automation.

It’s another coup for Publicis Groupe, and although Saatchi & Saatchi’s competition hasn’t been named, the 2016 “Ingenuity for Life” campaign was created by WPP’s Ogilvy New York to mark the 200th birthday of company founder Werner von Siemens.

Siemens makes everything from wind turbines and software to traffic lights and trains, but it has been reorganising and selling off some of its divisions recently, as well as dealing with the heavy impact of pandemic-related supply chain issues.

As well as a brand campaign that will run across all the major markets — focusing on Germany, China, India and the US — Saatchis has been briefed to launch a new product later in the year.

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

