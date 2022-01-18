Saatchi & Saatchi adds to Direct Line bag with Churchill creative from Engine.

0 Shares Share

It could have been worse for Engine: Direct Line Group, reviewing its Churchill insurance and Green Flag creative accounts, has re-appointed the agency to Green Flag but moved Churchill to Saatchi & Saatchi.

Saatchi already handles the flagship Direct Line account.

Looks like Churchill’s venerable bulldog is destined for the dog’s home too. Direct Line says the theme of the forthcoming campaign is “chill,” part of a “brand promise to make life less stressful for hard working British families, giving them the confidence and reassurance to make big life decisions without worry.”

We’ll be seeing a lot of this in the UK as a combination of surging energy prices and the Government’s own ham-fisted cocktail of tax increases pile pressure on consumers and, indeed, a government currently reeling from the various ‘partygate’ scandals.

Kirsty Hoad, product owner Churchill (that’s a new one) says: “Saatchi & Saatchi’s credentials and expertise meant they were the perfect partner agency to evolve our Churchill creative. With new regulations in the insurance industry and an incredibly competitive marketplace, a strong differentiated brand identity is incredibly important and especially one that delivers an emotional attachment with consumers. This is an exciting venture for Churchill’s evolution, and we look forward to working with them as we move forward.

“We want to thank Engine Group for their fantastic work over the last 16 years building an incredibly strong brand platform for Churchill, making it a household name in insurance and creating so many memorable campaigns that have entered popular culture.”

Saatchi & Saatchi doesn’t attract the attention its former founders do at M&C Saatchi (never a dull moment there) but a combination of solid creative and formidable account handling has seen it prosper recently, most notably with the win of BT from long-serving agency AMV BBDO.