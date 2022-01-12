S4 Capital’s Media.Monks adds US 4 Mile data business

0 Shares Share

S4Capital’s Media.Monks has added another data business, 4 Mile Analytics based in Santa Cruz, California.

The company, founded by Nick Fogler in 2017, works with Fortune 500 brands deploying technology from partners including Looker, Snowflake, Fivetran and Google Cloud. With 50 data specialists, 4 Mile Analytics generated revenues of approximately $6.5m in 2021 and is targeting double this year.

Founder and CEO Fogler (above) says: “We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Media.Monks and S4Capital. We see huge opportunities to bring the offerings of the wider group to our clients and provide even more opportunities for our team.”

At the same time S4Capital, founded by former WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell, says trading for the first 11 months of 2021 and its forecast for December continues in line with market expectations, delivering strong like-for-like revenue and gross profit/net revenue growth well ahead of the previous latest company guidance of 40%.

S4Capital reports full 2021 figures on March 18.