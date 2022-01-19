Publicis wins $73m Singapore Tourism Board fightback

0 Shares Share

The travel industry is likely to be a relatively big spender post pandemic, and the Singapore Tourism Board has entrusted a budget of $73 million over the next five years to Publicis Groupe’s latest Power of One team, called Shophouse.

After a pitch against WPP, Havas and Omnicom, Publicis Groupe won out with a team made up of BBH, Zenith, Digitas and production house Prodigious. TBWA, which has had the creative account for the last six years, did not repitch for Omnicom, which instead put up BBDO. VMLY&R pitched for WPP and BLKJ for Havas.

Amrita Randhawa, CEO Publicis Groupe Singapore and Southeast Asia, led the pitch. She said: “I thank everyone at STB for placing their trust in the integrated Power of One offer that we have dubbed The Shophouse @ Publicis. We are humbled, excited and can’t wait to get started on the strategic challenge of helping STB navigate tourism recovery in the coming years.” Amrita, CEO Publicis Groupe Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Chang Chee Pey, assistant chief executive of marketing at the STB, said: ” As travel gradually resumes, we are excited to work with The Shophouse to recapture demand and strengthen Singapore’s appeal as a safe, vibrant and forward-looking destination. Together with our new partners, we look forward to delivering agile, bold and creative marketing that will support Singapore’s tourism recovery.”