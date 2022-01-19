PepsiCo’s Super Bowl spot is a triumph of over-consumption

0 Shares Share

The Super Bowl ad rush is gearing up ahead of the game on 13th February. NBC sold the bulk of its slots earlier than usual and Pepsi’s half time show acts have been announced with Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar lining up to play at the SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams.

PepsiCo’s big ad is showcasing pretty much all its drink and snacks in one go, with a load of former footballers eating and drinking all that unhealthy food with abandon. They are so reluctant to get up off the sofa that they take it with them all the way to the game, stopping for extra “chips n sips” en route.

It’s lively and TBWA/Chiat/Day has put a new twist on old-fashioned Super Bowl traditions, but all those HFSS foods are hard to digest.

MAA creative scale: 5