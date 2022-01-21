OOH Capital extends global reach with three new partners

0 Shares Share

OOH Capital, the global Out of Home advisory company and consultancy, has extended its global reach with the arrival of three new partners, covering Asia, the United States and Benelux.

The new partners are Jim Liu, formerly Zenith Media Head of OOH in China and later instrumental in setting up Group M’s Kinetic China, Sheldon Silverman (left), Founder of Liquid Marketing and CEO of the SmartBomb Media Group in the US, and Fred Kuhlman, a founding partner of Nationaal Adviesbureau Buitenreclame in the Netherlands.

OOH Capital advises OOH businesses, cities, real estate owners and technology suppliers on the best ways to navigate the rapidly changing OOH landscape. It operates globally and services also include specialist advice on mergers and acquisitions, OOH digitisation strategy and implementation for governments, locawill join our existing partners in a dedicated client-focused specialist OOH advisory service, with the experience to take a truly global, holistic view.”

Formed last year and headed by former Ocean Outdoor chairman Goddard, the group also includes managing partner and former Posterscope global CEO Annie Rickard; Posterscope’s former global insight director David Gordon; former Iberia CEO Carlos Viladevall; former Clear Channel France president Philippe Baudillon and Stephen Freitas, former CMO of the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA.)

Chairman Goddard says: “I am very proud to welcome our new partners, who have impeccable credentials and proven track records in their respective fields. They will join our existing partners in a dedicated client-focused specialist OOH advisory service, with the experience to take a truly global, holistic view.”