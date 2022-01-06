Now hires Louise Hayward from Engine as new CEO

0 Shares Share

Independent London agency Now has hired Louise Hayward from Engine as its new CEO. She replaces Larissa Vince who joined TBWA London as CEO last year.

Hayward (above) is currently client managing director and director of account handling at Engine UK. She will join Now’s leadership team of chair John Townshend, CSO Gaby Bell and CCO Ben da Costa.

Hayward says: “It feels an utterly natural next step for me. Now has an incredibly ambitious leadership team, and is producing great work like Vanquis and the New York Bakery Co. The agency has strengthened its team across all disciplines, and is poised to make a real mark on the world. I am thrilled to be part of it.”

Chair and agency founder Townshend says: “Louise has a fantastic breadth of experience on major brands and some great, famous work to her name. She shares our passion for creating unforgettable work and a unique, nurturing culture.”

In 2021 Now won new business from Vanquis Bank, Legoland, TopCashback and Workspace.