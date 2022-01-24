Don't Miss

‘No turning back’ for Formula E in Uncommon’s launch spot for the 2022 world championship

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

Motor racing meets gaming in this high voltage Formula E film by Uncommon. The all-electric motor sport is expanding this year to add Jakarta, Vancouver and Seoul to the 16-race calendar, which also includes Mexico City, Berlin, New York, London, Monaco and Diriyah (Saudi Arabia). Channel 4 has signed up as the exclusive free-to-air broadcaster in the UK.

Henry Chilcott, CMO of Formula E, said: “This year’s campaign is rooted in the racer mentality — that no matter the odds, you find a way to compete and you never give up. The film launches our ‘No turning back’ narrative for Season 8 and underlines Formula E’s unshakable conviction in its power to accelerate electrification and redefine the future of motorsport.”

James Drummond, managing partner of Uncommon, said: “It’s what Formula E represents which gets us excited. This film shines a light not only on the grit and determination of the exceptional drivers but also on the unpredictability of the races themselves and the important climate issues we can’t turn back from either.”

The campaign will run in the UK, Germany, US and other global markets for the whole of Season 8 in 2022.

Uncommon has just signed up to make a feature length film called This Much I Know to be True with Nick Cave, and this new three-minute ad shows off some of the agency’s cinematic skills nicely.

MAA creative scale: 7

